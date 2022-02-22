Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.82 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.