Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.67 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

NYSE:LOW traded down $7.57 on Tuesday, reaching $215.12. 176,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.68.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

