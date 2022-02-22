Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

MO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 226,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

