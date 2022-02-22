Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 39,519 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,611 shares of company stock valued at $53,417,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 152,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,909. The company has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

