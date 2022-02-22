Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.68 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. 125,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,094. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.