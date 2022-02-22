Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $205.43. 42,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,182. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average of $189.04. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

