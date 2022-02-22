Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.65. 42,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,315. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

