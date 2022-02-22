KeyCorp Comments on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

WAB opened at $96.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

