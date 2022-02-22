KeyFi Market Cap Reaches $889,462.26 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. KeyFi has a market cap of $889,462.26 and approximately $3,999.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 11% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

