Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

KMI stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

