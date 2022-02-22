Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $65.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 418,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.69. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,917 shares of company stock worth $2,882,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

