KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $358.15. 11,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.89. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

