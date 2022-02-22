KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $358.30 on Monday. KLA has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,425,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $13,823,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

