KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 758,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 130,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

