KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of KNOP stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
About KNOT Offshore Partners
KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)
