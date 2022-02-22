Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 63,497,294 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
About Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD)
