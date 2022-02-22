KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.60

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 340901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

