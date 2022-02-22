Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $120,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

