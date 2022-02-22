Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $64,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Aflac stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $66.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

