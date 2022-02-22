Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $88,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 336.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,989,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01.

Several research firms have commented on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

