Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 784 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.61 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.