Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $44.47 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,874 shares during the quarter. Alkermes comprises about 13.9% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Alkermes worth $44,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 81.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,549 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alkermes by 135.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 8,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

