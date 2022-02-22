Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. 39,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $75.29.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,136. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
