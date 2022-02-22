Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. 39,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $75.29.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,136. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.