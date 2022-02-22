Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has 4,800.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KTWIY opened at 83.00 on Monday. Kurita Water Industries has a 52-week low of 77.42 and a 52-week high of 106.71.

