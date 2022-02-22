La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.89

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 1873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.