Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 150 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after buying an additional 147,433 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $258.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,832 shares of company stock worth $1,780,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

