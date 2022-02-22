Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 1,731 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

