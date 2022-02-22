Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 201.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Eaton were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $126.03 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

