Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $149,000 Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

