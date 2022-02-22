Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $5.67 on Tuesday, reaching $564.32. 14,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $644.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.73. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

