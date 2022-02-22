Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.11.

LTRX opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,599 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580,826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.