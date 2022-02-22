Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $68.84

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.84, but opened at $71.77. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $70.40, with a volume of 4,736 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.