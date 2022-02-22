Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.00% of Latch worth $63,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $128,835,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latch by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Latch by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after buying an additional 174,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $26,999,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTCH. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Latch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

