Laureate Education (LAUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LAUR opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
