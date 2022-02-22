Laureate Education (LAUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,247 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 127,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Laureate Education by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

