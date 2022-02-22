Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,275 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

LEGN opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.10. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

