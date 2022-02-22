Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.85

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.85 and traded as high as $22.87. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 88,000 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.