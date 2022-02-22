Liam Butterworth Buys 3,000 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($42,268.46).

UU traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,058 ($14.39). The company had a trading volume of 693,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,074.19. The stock has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 851.80 ($11.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.48).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 14.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

UU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

