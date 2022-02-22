LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.