LikeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.54 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $20.54 million and approximately $80,096.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00108202 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,311,727 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

