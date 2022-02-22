Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.