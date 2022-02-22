Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.