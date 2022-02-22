Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

NYSE:LIN opened at $302.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

