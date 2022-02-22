Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.