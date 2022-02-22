Linker Coin (LNC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.61 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $745.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

