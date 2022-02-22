Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $36.24 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00005790 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $36.24 million and $1.92 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,611,362 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

