Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.71.

NYSE:LAD opened at $322.66 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

