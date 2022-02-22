LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $47.00 at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.23.
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $24.59 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.