LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $47.00 at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $24.59 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter worth $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

