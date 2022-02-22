Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Loews worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Loews by 2,963.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 179,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 228,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 138,813 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

