Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Loews worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Loews by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Loews by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

