LPL Financial LLC Acquires 49,807 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.