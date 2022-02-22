LPL Financial LLC Acquires 49,807 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
