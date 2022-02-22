LPL Financial LLC Has $23.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $23,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth $198,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

IVOO opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.