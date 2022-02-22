LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $23,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

